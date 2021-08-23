Frenzel succeeds Fowke as CEO at Xcel Energy

Western U.S. utility Xcel Energy is entering a new era in its leadership

Chief Operating Officer Bob Frenzel succeeds Ben Fowke, who has led the company for the past 10 years. Fowke is staying on as executive chairman of the Xcel board of directors.

From left, Fowke and Frenzel

“I am humbled and honored today to take over as CEO of Xcel Energy,” Frenzel said late last week. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside Ben for the last five years. I am grateful for his leadership, vision and careful stewardship of this great company. This is an exciting time to be in the energy industry, and I look forward to leading us into the future with a focus on our strategic priorities, including being an agile and innovative company and our commitment to elevating the customer experience.”

Xcel Energy provides electricity to customers in eight states, including Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas and South Dakota. Frenzel joined the company as CFO in 2016, then was promoted to CCO and president last year, overseeing Xcel’s four operating companies, transmission, distribution and natural gas operations.

“Bob is an outstanding leader, and I am confident he will champion Xcel Energy’s strategic priorities including leading the clean energy transition and enhancing the customer experience while keeping customer bills low,” Fowke said.

As executive chair of Xcel Energy, Fowke will focus on national energy policy and will continue to work closely with Frenzel.

Tim O’Connor has served as Xcel Energy’s EVP and chief generation officer since 2020, and now moves into the role of chief operations officer where he will oversee nuclear generation, energy supply, supply chain, commercial operations, distribution, transmission and the company’s natural gas business.