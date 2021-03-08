FirstEnergy shows confidence in Strah’s CEO leadership

The FirstEnergy Corp. board of directors has taken the “acting” qualifier off Steven Strah’s title heading up the Ohio-based utility owner.

Strah has been named CEO and a board member for FirstEnergy. He had been acting CEO since October and president since May 2020.

“Steve has consistently demonstrated the leadership skills, strategic acumen, and deep knowledge of our business needed to position FirstEnergy for long-term stability and success,” said Donald T. Misheff, non-executive chairman. “Since his appointment as acting CEO, he has taken meaningful steps to put FirstEnergy on the right path forward, including ensuring a renewed emphasis on compliance and transparency throughout the company; laying out his strategy, including through FE Forward, to transform the company; and working to reduce regulatory uncertainty affecting the company’s Ohio utilities. The Board has full confidence in Steve and believes this is the right time for him to take the CEO role as we execute on the company’s strategic priorities for the benefit of all stakeholders and drive enhanced value for shareholders.”

Strah began his career with The Illuminating Company in 1984. He later served as director of Business Services for FirstEnergy’s Northern Region – Ohio, and director of Operations Support Services for the company’s Western Region – Ohio.

In 2001, he was named president of the Northern Region for Jersey Central Power & Light, and in 2005, he was named regional president of Ohio Edison. He was promoted to vice president, Distribution Support, for FirstEnergy Utilities in 2011. and he was named senior vice president and president of FirstEnergy Utilities in 2015.

He was elected senior vice president and chief financial officer of FirstEnergy in March 2018.

FirstEnergy, based in Akron, Ohio, was created in 1997 through the merger of Ohio Edison and Centerior Energy. It owns generating capacity including coal-fired, nuclear and hydroelectric facilities.

Among the company’s distribution subsidiaries include The Illuminating Co., Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison, Penn Power, Met-Ed, Jersey Central Power & Light, Mon Power and Potomac Edison.