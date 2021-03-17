EPC firm Bechtel patriarch and former CEO passes at age 95

The third generation CEO and family patriarch of the energy infrastructure firm Bechtel has passed away at the age of 95.

Stephen D. Bechtel Jr. led the engineering, procurement and construction giant as CEO from 1960 to 1990. He oversaw an 11-fold growth in sales and more than 100 major projects during that period, according to the company release.

“My grandfather leaves behind a remarkable legacy of accomplishment, integrity, excellence, and commitment to customers and communities,” said Bechtel CEO and Chairman Brendan P. Bechtel, grandson of the patriarch. “In every aspect of his life, he was driven by his strong values and a vision for helping to build a better world, which continue to guide us in partnering with customers today.”

Stephen Bechtel Jr. was born May 1926 in Oakland, near the company’s founding city of San Francisco. He joined the Marines during World War II, later earning a civil engineering degree from Purdue and MBA from Stanford.

He started in the family business as a field engineer but rose to CEO at age 35. From that point he guided Bechtel through a series of major projects in all sectors, including power generation, public transportation and oil and gas drilling platforms.

Among the energy projects led by Bechtel included liquefied natural gas plants in Algeria, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, nuclear power plants throughout the U.S. and more. One of those U.S. nuclear power projects, the San Onofre Generating Station (pictured at right) in California, was considered the largest such facility in the nation at that point.

By the 1970s, according to reports, Bechtel was involved in EPC aspects of 20 percent of U.S. power plant projects. He retired in 1990.

See our full coverage of EPC operations in the power generation sector

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter for more coverage of projects & companies

Beyond Bechtel, Steve Jr. served as a director of leading companies including General Motors, IBM, and the Southern Pacific Railroad. He also served as chairman of both The Conference Board Inc. and the Business Council.

Steve Jr. was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1975 and served as chairman from 1982 to 1986. He was the 1980 recipient of the Hoover Medal, which honors the civic and humanitarian achievements of engineers. He was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences in 1990 and the French Legion of Honor in 1979.

The company Bechtel today remains a major player on the power construction front, as it adapted to the energy transition toward renewables. Among recent activities include work with offshore wind farms along the United Kingdom coast and utility-scale onshore wind in the U.S.

Bechtel stepped in as lead contractor for the $25 billion Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear expansion in Georgia after original EPC firm Westinghouse declared bankruptcy.

Sub