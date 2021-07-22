Energy Storage, Clean Power associations planning merger to strengthen U.S. renewable energy unity

The U.S. Energy Storage Association intends to merge with the American Clean Power Association in a move to spearhead transformative growth for renewable energies.

The merger would unify groups representing wind, solar, storage and transmission companies within the membership.

“Our Board sees the merger with ACP as a powerful new chapter for our industry and a pathway to achieving 100 GW of new energy storage by 2030,” said Kiran Kumaraswamy, the Vice President of Market Applications at Fluence and the Chairman of the Board for ESA. “The ESA Board of Directors is confident that a merger will elevate advocacy, research, and educational efforts on behalf of the energy storage industry, with significant benefits and expanded opportunities for ESA’s staff and membership.”

The American Clean Power Association was formed at the beginning of this year. The merger with ESA would already be its second, as ACP combined with the American Wind Energy Association in January.

“Energy storage is foundational to a cleaner energy future for the country.” said, Jim Murphy, President of Invenergy and the Chairman of the board for ACP. “Joining together with ESA strengthens the unified voice of the clean power industry as we continue to transform the US power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system.”

The U.S. Energy Storage Association includes about 200 companies in the manufacture, deployment and operation of energy storage systems both in the U.S. and globally.

If completed, the merger would take effect January 1, 2022.