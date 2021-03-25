EIA 2020 electric sector energy consumption shows gas, wind and solar still rising

New federal energy consumption data shows that gas-fired power is still king, while nuclear jumped ahead of coal and wind exceeded hydro.

The electric power sector and its customers consumed nearly 40 percent of the total U.S. energy used last year, with utility-scale wind leading the way among renewable resources for generation, according to the EIA’s new Energy Outlook figures released Thursday.

Of the 92.967 quadrillion British thermal units (qBtu) consumed in the U.S. for all of 2020, the electric power sector accounted for 35.764 qBtu, nearly 1,300 fewer than in the previous year, the EIA data showed.

Among other sectors, industrial consumed 31.1 qBtu , while transportation totaled 24.297. Both of those figures were decreases from 2019, with transportation falling close to 15 percent likely due to lack of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within electricity generation including both utilities and independent power producers, fossil fuels still made up more than half of the 2020 consumption totaling 20.4 qBtu . Gas-fired power led the way at 11.9 qBtu and coal-fired electricity second at 8.25, a 20-percent fall from 2019’s consumption data, according to the EIA.

Wind power rose to basically 3 quadrillion Btus, well above second-place renewable resource hydroelectric’s 2.58 qBtu. It was the second consecutive year of wind’s dominance in rising above hydro on the renewable energy consumption scale, the EIA report shows.

Solar photovoltaic and thermal power totaled 8.02 qBTU, almost a 30-percent gain from 2019’s consumption of 635 qBTU.

Nuclear, which is still the nation’s largest carbon-free electricity generation resource, reached nearly 8.25 quadrillion Btu, a five-percent decrease from 2019, according to the EIA.

Simplified, natural gas-fired electric power consumed 33.5 percent of the total involving utilities and IPPs. Coal and nuclear were essentially tied for second at 23 percent apiece.

Utility-scale wind, the fastest rising type of generation on a GW-installed basis, represented 8.4 percent followed by hydro at 7.2 percent, the EIA report shows. Solar PV and thermal combined is roughly 2.2 percent of the U.S. electricity sector’s consumption pattern for 2020.

Biomass, geothermal, petroleum and net imports filled out the remaining 900 qBtu in utility and power producer resources.

2005 2010 2015 2020

What does that really mean for electricity generation? The EIA shows that electric power sector net generation totaled 3,852,633 million kWh in 2020, with natural gas-fired facilities producing 39 percent of that.

Nuclear net generation was second at 789,919 million kWh, or 20.5 percent of the net generation total, according to the EIA. Coal was close to 20 percent, while utility-scale wind, conventional hydroelectric and solar figured at 8.7 percent, 7.5 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.