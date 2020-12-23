EDF Renewables, Otter Tail welcome start of $260M North Dakota wind farm

The 150-MW Merricourt Wind Project is now in commercial operation in North Dakota.

Developer EDF Renewables North America, a unit of French power generator EDF, announced the milestone for the wind farm covering more than 13,000 acres in McIntosh and Dickey counties. Merricourt includes 75 Vestas wind turbines which can generate enough capacity to power 65,000 homes, according to the report.

The $260 million project will benefits customers of Otter Tail Power Co., which has overseen the project through years of planning and 17 months of construction. The project created 260 jobs during peak construction.

The intermittency of the wind power will be offset by construction of a nearby combined cycle gas turbine project which is within months of completion.

“Completing the Merricourt Wind Energy Center marks a major milestone,” said Otter Tail Power Company President Tim Rogelstad. “At approximately $260 million, Merricourt is the largest capital investment in Otter Tail Power Company’s history. Thank you to EDF Renewables and everyone involved with this project. Your tireless efforts and dedication have made it possible.”

The Merricourt Wind Energy Center is part of the company’s plan to meet customers’ future energy needs, replace expiring power purchase agreements, and prepare for the 2021 retirement of its 1950s-era 140-MW Powder River Basin coal-fired Hoot Lake Plant in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

“North Dakota’s abundant wind resource and supportive regulatory environment combine to create an opportunity to provide low-cost, reliable clean energy to utilities like Otter Tail Power Company,” said Kate O’Hair, Vice President, North Region Development at EDF Renewables. “After many years of development, we are thrilled to see this project fully operational. Our gratitude goes out to Otter Tail Power Company for making this project a reality, and especially the local community and landowners who have supported Merricourt Wind through the years.”

Its partner project, Astoria Station in Deuel County, South Dakota, will complement wind resources by providing a reliable backstop for Otter Tail when the wind isn’t blowing. Its 245-MW simple-cycle natural gas combustion turbine will be able to ramp up quickly, filling gaps when customer demand for energy is high or conditions for renewable energy generation aren’t ideal.

Astoria Station will get its natural gas for electric generation from Northern Border Pipeline, which includes natural gas from North Dakota’s Williston Basin and synthetic natural gas from Dakota Gasification Company’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah, North Dakota.

The company expects Astoria Station to come on line in first quarter 2021.