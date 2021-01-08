DOE selects Hairston as new BPA administrator and CEO

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected John Hairston as administrator and CEO of the Bonneville Power Administration, the federal agency providing electricity in the Pacific Northwest. The appointment became effective Thursday.

“John has made a lasting and significant impact on the Bonneville Power Administration over the past 29 years, and I am proud to announce him as the new Administrator,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “BPA is an important provider of reliable, renewable hydroelectric and clean nuclear power to the Pacific Northwest, and John’s commitment to serve BPA will support the Department’s critical energy mission.”

Hairston has served as acting administrator and CEO since September 2020, following Elliot Mainzer’s departure after seven years in the agency’s top role.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead Bonneville during this dynamic time, when we are not only challenged to meet the pressing needs of our customers but must also position BPA to be their long-term provider of choice for low-cost, reliable and responsible carbon-free power,” said Hairston. “I will continue to work closely with BPA’s utility customers, federal partners, state and local elected officials, tribal leaders and other stakeholders in the region to ensure the federal power system continues to meet a diverse set of needs and purposes as we address the energy and environmental challenges facing the Northwest.”

Hairston has served in numerous leadership roles throughout his 29 years at BPA, most recently as chief operating officer and chief administrative officer.

“I’m also grateful to work alongside so many highly skilled and dedicated BPA employees who are committed to Bonneville’s mission, which is so essential to the region’s economy, the quality of life for Northwest citizens and our clean energy future,” Hairston said.



Once officially sworn in, Hairston will become the 16th administrator in BPA’s 83-year history.