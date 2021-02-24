Dayton, Indianapolis utilities take name of parent firm AES Corp.

Several utilities in the U.S. Midwest owned by global firm AES Corp. have changed their names to reflect that connection and solidify statewide identities.

Indianapolis Power & Light has changed its name to AES Indiana. In Ohio, the 110-year-old Dayton Power & Light has changed its name to reflect its connection in the AES family of companies.

DP&L is now called AES Ohio, effective immediately, the company announced Wednesday. AES Corp. acquired parent firm DPL Inc. in 2011.

The regulated electric utility provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio and has been in operation since 1911.

“At AES, we are helping organizations build a competitive advantage by implementing innovative digital technology like the new AES Smart Operations Center which will allow us to monitor, remotely operate and reliably manage our generation operations across the United States,” said Lisa Krueger, President, AES United States. “This important work will take place right here in Dayton and lead the way to a greener, more sustainable future for our customers.”

Since AES acquired DP&L in 2011, DP&L has refocused the business on transmission and distribution. The AES Smart Operations Center, located in Dayton and expected to open later in 2021, will use data analytics and digital tools to improve performance across AES’ US and international generation portfolio.

The former Indianapolis Power & Light provides retail electric service to more than 490,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County.

IP&L was acquired by AES in 2000. Its history dates back to the 1926 merger of Merchant’s Heat and Light and Indianapolis Light and Heat.