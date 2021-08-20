BLM seeks public input on proposed 1,000 MW wind project in Idaho

The Dept. of the Interior announced the next steps for a proposed 1,000-megawatt wind project in southern Idaho.

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project, which would double the state’s wind energy production. The project would feature 400 wind turbines and up to seven new substations.

“Renewable wind projects are a critical component of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to confronting climate change, promoting clean air and water for our current and future generations, creating thousands of good-paying union jobs, and jump-starting our country’s transition to a clean energy future,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “At the Interior Department, we are doing our part to ensure these projects are done thoughtfully and avoid impacts to surrounding communities. The Department is committed to public input and meaningful Tribal consultation to uphold our trust and treaty responsibilities.”

Project plans also include a 500-kilovolt transmission line to interconnect with an existing Idaho Power Midpoint substation. Turbine height would range from 460 to 740 feet tall.

A final decision on whether Magic Valley Energy can move forward with the project is expected next fall.

The BLM is seeking public comments on issues, planning criteria, concerns, potential impacts, alternatives, and mitigation measures that the agency should consider in analyzing the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. The BLM will hold public meetings to provide information on the proposed project and to explain the Environmental Impact Statement development process as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. MDT

Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. MDT

Both meetings will be virtual. Please visit BLM’s Lava Ridge Wind Project webpage and click on How To Get Involved for information on registration.