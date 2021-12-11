All but one Texas power generators have submitted winter readiness reports; 200+ have exceptions

All but one Texas power generators have submitted winter readiness plans, according to new report filed Friday by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas.

The power plants were supposed to submit reports to ERCOT, the state’s electric grid operator, and the PUC, by December 1. These would include detailed actions taken to winterize following February’s deadly storm.

The PUC filing reported 846 out of 847 plants had submitted plans as of Friday. Eight that failed to submit reports before the deadline did so after.

State regulators reported 244 of the 847 generators requested “good cause for non-compliance” exceptions in submissions. Many of these requests are for extensions of a few weeks to complete weatherizing.

“Companies that have requested good cause exception are not excused from compliance,” regulators said in Friday’s filing. “They have to provide specific reasons they are unable to meet the rule, including a plan for how they will bring themselves into compliance.”

Many plants described two- or three-week delays associated with equipment purchases but indicated issues would be addressed in time for the coldest winter months, the PUC report said.

Regulators noted: “Having preliminarily reviewed about 70% of the requests, so far do not indicate that the plants will be unprepared to operate under extreme weather this winter.

The February storm led to one of the biggest power outages in U.S. history, knocking out electricity to more than 4 million customers and leading to hundreds of deaths. Some homes were left without heat and water for days.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the new leadership of the state’s embattled grid express confidence that the lights will stay on this winter. Yet energy experts are skeptical that sufficient changes have been imposed on power plants and gas producers in Texas, where the energy industry has a lot of clout.

You can read PUC’s Friday filing here.