Sasol to lead green hydrogen feasibility study in South Africa’s Northern Cape

South African energy and chemicals firm Sasol will lead a national feasibility study on green hydrogen in the power sector.

The company was selected to help develop a plan on whether Boegoebaai could serve as an export hub for green hydrogen and ammonia. Both are zero-carbon energy carriers, but hydrogen can only be truly “green” if created through electrolysis powered by clean energy resources.

Sasol has been engaging with the Infrastructure and Investment Office (IIO) of the Presidency to develop a hydrogen economy in South Africa. The company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Northern Cape Development Agency (NCEDA) to lead the feasibility study which is expected to take approximately 24 months

In parallel, Sasol has partnered with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) which will provide joint funding for the feasibility study.

“We believe that Southern Africa is well positioned to play in the global green hydrogen economy due to key structural advantages. In particular, our proprietary Fischer-Tropsch technologies and renewable endowments, are some of the best in the world,” said Priscillah Mabelane, executive vice president of energy at Sasol. “There is potential to create an ecosystem anchored on localization to enable long-term, sustainable benefits for communities and the country.”

See our full coverage of hydrogen in the power sector in the U.S. and worldwide

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter

As lead project integrator, Sasol would bring together strategic partners to help drive a net-zero carbon vision for industrialization in the Northern Cape region. The company itself is committing to net-zero by 2050.

Many companies are considering and, in some cases, testing hydrogen for partial mix in gas-fired turbines. Hydrogen is zero-carbon but is not found naturally and must be created industrially through steam reforming of methane or by electrolysis splitting the H2 from water.

Market forecasters such as TMR Research have predicted large growth for hydrogen investment over the coming years. TMR predicted a 10-percent annual growth rate leading to $27 billion global market by 2024.

— — — — —

Hydrogen: What’s New and What’s Next is a new content track being offered when POWERGEN International happens live Jan. 26-28 in Dallas, Texas. POWERGEN also will feature tracks on Decarbonizatoin, Digitalization, Energy Storage Breakthroughs, Optimizing Plant Performance and the Future of Electricity. Registration is now open.

See our sessions in the Hydrogen track at PGI!