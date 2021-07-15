Plug Power partnering with wind developer on PPA to energize green hydrogen production

Fuel cell technology firm Plug Power and Apex Clean Energy are partnering on a 345-MW wind power purchase agreement and development of a green hydrogen facility driven by the zero-carbon electricity.

The 100-percent renewable energy PPA will supply a new hydrogen production plant being co-developed by Plug Power and Apex. Once operational, the hydrogen plant could produce more than 30 metric tons per day of carbon-free, liquid hydrogen—enough to fuel 1,000 heavy duty trucks and twice that many light commercial vehicles.

“As leaders building the hydrogen economy, we are on track to build a first-of-its-kind green hydrogen generation network in North America alongside an experienced partner, Apex,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “This wind-powered green hydrogen plant is important to Plug Power’s customers and to achieving our generation targets of 500 tons per day by 2025 and 1,000 tons per day before 2028.”

Because both projects are still in early-stage development, the location is still confidential. The companies expect both the wind facility and the hydrogen plant to begin operating in 2023 or earlier.

Apex Clean Energy is a developer and builder of solar, energy storage and wind power projects, and says this is the company’s largest PPA to date.

Plug Power has delivered more than 40,000 fuel-cell projects for e-mobility globally.

