Microsoft data center to host hydrogen demonstration project

The project aims to demonstrate that the hydrogen fuel cell system can provide 1.5 MW of backup power to meet or exceed expectations set by current diesel engine systems.

The system will be fueled by low-carbon-intensity hydrogen, the companies said.

The Biden administration is making massive investments in hydrogen technologies as part of its effort to decarbonize the American power grid by 2035. More than $9 billion for research and deployment of clean hydrogen is included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law last week.

Funding for hydrogen in the bipartisan infrastructure bill: