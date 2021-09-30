HDF Energy breaks ground on $200M hydrogen CEOG electroysis and fuel cell plant

French hydrogen firm HDF Energy has started construction on a multi-MW production site in French Guiana that also will offer 128 MWh in green H2 storage.

The CEOG Renewstable Power Plant will feature electroyzers from McPhy, while HDF will install the hydrogen fuel cells. Siemens Energy is heading up the engineering, procurement and construction effort.

HDF leaders call the Renewstable footprint the biggest green hydrogen power project. Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis powered by zero-carbon energy resources.

“CEOG demonstrates that HDF Renewstable solution addresses a very large market being all the grids currently powered by fossil fuel power plants,” Damien Havard, CEO of HDF Energy, said in a statement. “By supplying non-intermittent renewable energy, CEOG – which we are already replicating across the world – opens a new era for renewable energies. We thank our partners Meridiam and SARA (Rubis Group) that have brought a significant value to the development of CEOG, allowing us to launch today this new model of electricity production. “

CEOG already is duplicated, on a smaller level, in countries including Mexico, Australia, Indonesia and regions of Africa and the Caribbean. The $200 million French Guiana CEOG will combine a solar park, long-term hydrogen and short-term battery storage. HDF started the project with financial support from a 25-year power purchase agreement with French utility EDF.

HDF’s equity partners include the infrastructure investment fund Meridiam and petroleum company SARA.

The CEOG plants are positioned as competitive with diesel power plants, according to HDF.

