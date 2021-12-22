Coal-centric Wyoming looks to a clean hydrogen future

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced up to $644,000 for the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources to research the economic impacts of fossil energy production in Wyoming. The school would also use the money to evaluate opportunities for deploying clean hydrogen technologies.

The UW School of Energy Resources is already working to establish a center dedicated to hydrogen research. The center will focus on low-cost coal by gasification, natural gas resources by methane reforming, and wind energy by electrolysis, as well as potential for solar and nuclear power.

“There is a growing focus on hydrogen as an energy carrier, but we need to assess the opportunities for Wyoming’s energy sector,” said school Executive Director Holly Krutka.

The school says a main goal of the federally funded study is to determine what Wyoming’s competitive advantages might be in an emerging low-carbon hydrogen economy. The study would also inform government efforts to reduce climate pollution in every sector of the Wyoming’s economy, including addressing its energy exports to neighboring states.

Wyoming has been the top coal-producing state since 1986. Its coal production accounts for about 40% of the nation’s total.

In a recent Report to the President on Empowering Workers Through Revitalizing Energy Communities, a working group cited Wyoming’s key economic driver as the export of fossil-based energy products.

In July, the Wyoming Energy Authority awarded funding for three projects as part of a pilot program to demonstrate green or blue hydrogen production and use.

Black Hills Energy was awarded $464,923 for a feasibility study for a natural gas-fed blue hydrogen gas generator with carbon capture; a green hydrogen gas generator fed with renewable energy and water; and a conceptual engineering assessment of equipment modifications of GE LM6000 combustion turbines to accommodate blended fuel mix of hydrogen and methane.

Williams Companies was awarded $997,734 for a feasibility study in partnership with the University of Wyoming to evaluate water access and compatibility as well as asset integrity in support of green hydrogen production and transport.

And Jonah Energy was awarded $20,000 for a plan in partnership with National Renewable Energy Laboratory to create “green” hydrogen and renewable natural gas through biomethanation, a process by which organic material is microbiologically converted under anaerobic conditions to biogas.