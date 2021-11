Xcel unveils plan for net-zero natural gas by 2050

Xcel will also launch a series of pilot programs to test renewable natural gas, smart electric water heaters, and air source heat pumps with customers, as well as testing hydrogen production and hydrogen blending in its natural gas system.

A study by the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University advocated for investments in the U.S. natural gas pipeline system to support the eventual shift from natural gas to cleaner, low-to-no carbon fuels. Not for several more decades will zero-carbon fuels be ready to replace natural gas as the backbone of the energy mix, the authors wrote, and pipeline upgrades can support the transportation of hydrogen and biogas.

RMI commended Xcel's desire to expand its net-zero target to its natural gas business.

"RMI supports Xcel Energy’s desire to reduce its methane intensity by sourcing certified natural gas from transparent, independent certification programs such as MiQ, and carefully monitoring methane emissions in its distribution system. RMI will continue to work with regulators to ensure that utilities can appropriately recover costs for delivering gas with a lower climate impact to their consumers," Lara Owens, manager of climate intelligence at RMI, said in a statement.

Xcel expects the net-zero targets to reduce nearly 80 million tons of carbon by 2030.