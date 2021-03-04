NRG Energy selling 4.8 GW fossil generation capacity in Connecticut, California

NRG Energy is selling 4.8 GW of fossil-fueled power plant assets to a private equity firm.

The $760 million deal includes the Middletown, Hartford and Milford plants in Connecticut. The buyer is Generation Bridge, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners.

The Generation Bridge sale will also include operations in NRG’s west region, in California. The total fossil generating capacity under the deal is close to 4,850 MW, according to the company’s recent earnings report.

“As part of the transaction, NRG is entering into a tolling agreement for its 866 MW Arthur Kill plant in New York City through April 2025,” the earnings statement reads. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter, pending state and federal regulatory approvals.

The NRG Connecticut power plants being sold total some 1,548 MW of gas-fired, oil and jet fuel-fired generation, according to reports. Middletown has been the subject of debate and resistance as NRG planned to convert the facility’s original gas-fired turbines with a single, more efficient turbine.