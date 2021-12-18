WattBridge closing on fifth peak-power facility; ProEnergy to operate

WattBridge Energy, LLC announced financial closure on the company’s fifth peak-power project in the Houston area. The 288-megawatt (MW) Brotman project is expected online by early 2023.

The Brotman project will deliver power during peak-demand times, ramping up quickly during severe heat waves and winter weather. The facility will be powered by six LM6000 gas-turbine packages and, when completed, increases WattBridge peak-power capacity in the Houston area to 1,824 MW, with another 1,728 MW in advanced development.

ProEnergy, a contractor on other WattBridge peak-power projects, will be responsible for plant equipment, engineering, construction and operation.

“Facilities like Brotman protect against power intermittency as our country transitions to a greater percentage of renewable energy,” says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. “By filling gaps in energy supply with fast-start, reduced-emission power generation, these plants quickly and effectively enhance ERCOT grid reliability.”

Other parties in the Brotman project include:

Financing— MUFG Union Bank, N.A., CoBank ACB, and Nomura Securities International Inc.

Florida Gas Transmission Company, LLC Gas Supplier— Spire Marketing Inc.

