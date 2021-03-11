National Grid in JV to build New York green hydrogen storage, delivery project

Atlantic U.S. utility National Grid is partnering to demonstrate a multi-use renewable hydrogen-based energy storage and delivery system in New York.

The venture with Standard Hydrogen Corp. will focus around developing what National Grid called the first such hydrogen storage and delivery system in New York’s Capital Region. The project is expected to be completed late next year.

The planned system will produce hydrogen from purchased renewable power exclusively. Once stored, it then can be offered for market-based zero-carbon energy services that support electric services, heating, zero emissions vehicles and commercial gas services.

“Green, renewable hydrogen is a key piece of the puzzle to reach net-zero by 2050,” said Badar Khan, president of National US, in a statement. “The new hydrogen-based system is doing to reduce emissions in New York across power, transportation and heating—the three most difficult sectors to decarbonize.”

Green, or carbon-free, hydrogen can be produced from an electrolysis fueled by other zero-carbon energy resources such as utility-scale wind or solar.

Standard Hydrogen Corp. will operate the hydrogen production and storage site to reduce potential financial impact on National Grid’s utility customers.

National Grid said the move to hydrogen helps achieve its goal such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions from direct operations 80 percent by 2030, and reduce GHG emissions from the electricity and gas businesses 20 percent by 2030.

The utility provides electric and gas service to customers in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

