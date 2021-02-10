McCoy Power Reports: Mitsubishi Power won 54 percent of Americas heavy-duty gas-fired turbine market in 2020

A power industry research firm has named Mitsubishi Power as having the top market share, by far, for heavy-duty gas-fired turbine orders in the Americas in 2020.

McCoy Power Reports calculated that Mitsubishi Power—formerly known as Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems until the joint venture Hitachi was separated last year—gained 3,288 MW in orders in the Americas last year. That represented more than half of total heavy-duty gas-fired turbine orders, the release said.

“Having recently announced that we have number one market share in energy storage in the Americas, we are proud to now add our achievement of number one market share in heavy-duty gas turbines,” Paul Browning, CEO of Mitsubishi Power in the Americas, said in a company statement. “This is the culmination of a 5-year strategic plan that we launched in 2016, when we declared that our company mission would be to provide power generation and storage solutions to our customers, empowering them to affordably and reliably combat climate change and advance human prosperity.”

Mitsubishi Power’s orders include the first announced combined-cycle gas turbines specifically ordered to operate on 30 percent hydrogen by their commercial operation date. These gas turbines will have the lowest carbon dioxide emissions intensity — by at least 11 percent — of all heavy-duty gas turbines ordered in 2020, according to the company.

Mitsubishi Power now ships all of its heavy-duty gas turbines with hydrogen capability for deeper decarbonization. As-delivered, the gas turbines are capable of operating on a mixture of up to 30 percent hydrogen and 70 percent natural gas, which can be increased to 100 percent hydrogen in the future.

If the hydrogen is produced by electrolysis powered by carbon-free energy such as wind, solar or nuclear, the next-gen turbines can greatly reduce the carbon impact of power generation. Natural gas-fired generation now accounts for about 40 percent of the U.S. electricity mix.

McCoy captures data on thermal, nuclear and hydro power projects. Our methodology is to work with project participants to understand when a project has been funded (Financial Closure) and, when funded, to capture relevant project data.

Other companies competing in the heavy duty gas turbine market include GE, Siemens and Ansaldo Energia. South Korea firm Doosan Heavy Industries has developed its own large gas turbine to complete globally.