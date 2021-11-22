MAP: U.S. to add 27.3 GW of natural gas-fired capacity by 2025

Most natural gas-fired plants scheduled to come online over the next three years in the U.S. are located in Appalachia, and in Florida and Texas, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EIA expects 27.3 GW of new natural gas-fired capacity to come online between 2022 and 2025, increasing current capacity by 6%. Many of the new additions are located near major shale plays.

Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with access to natural gas from Marcellus and Utica shale plays, are expected to account for a combined 43% of natural gas-fired capacity added from 2022 to 2025.

Texas, the U.S. leader in natural gas production, plans to add 2.8 GW of natural gas-fired capacity between 2022 and 2025.