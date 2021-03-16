Japan: JERA planning new Chita Thermal Station CCGT units fueled by LNG

Japanese power generator JERA is decommissioning five of its longtime Chita Thermal Power Station units over the next five years, then pivoting to large, more efficient combined cycle gas turbine units shortly after that.

JERA has submitted an environmental impact assessment for the Chita units 7 and 8 construction plan. The company would decommission units 1-5, all built in the 1960s and 70s, starting this year through 2025. The first units all have been offline since 2017, according to reports.

Unit 6 is generating electricity from repowered combined cycle upgrades and will continue to do so. Units 7 and 8 both are planned for 650 MW capacity and would become commercial operational in 2027, according to documents.

PE 2020: JERA signs EPC deal with Mitsubishi for 1,950-MW CCGT plant in Japan

“In order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, for new units 7 and 8 the Plan adopts the latest high-efficiency combined cycle power generation system (with gross thermal efficiency of approximately 63%2),” reads the release from JERA. “In addition, the environmental burden due to smoke and warm wastewater is expected to be lower when the Plan has been carried out than for operations at the existing facility.”

Units 6, 7 and 9 all would run on liquefied natural gas (LNG). A story earlier today on Power Engineering indicated that exports of U.S. LNG to Asia averaged more than 2.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2020, a 67 percent increase over the previous year.

Public meetings on the expansion and decommissioning plans will be March 26.

The first units of Chita Thermal Power Station came online in 1966, 1967 and 1968, totaling close to 1,500 MW capacity. They were built to provide electricity for the industries and cities in the Nagoya Metropolis.

The POWERGEN Call for Speakers is seeking content on LNG and power generation

Submit session idea here