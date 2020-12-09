GE overhauls gas-fired turbine at Iraqi power plant

GE has completed its major overhaul of a 9E.03 gas-fired turbine at an Iraqi power plant.

The service work on the turbine at the Al Qudus facility will secure delivery of 125 MW in generation capacity. GE worked with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the Al Qudus site worked together during the overhaul process while executing the project during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recent events have helped us all see that there are many things we can live without; however, reliable electricity remains key to powering progress and enabling health, safety and connection for communities across Iraq and the world,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. “We are honored by the trust placed by the Ministry of Electricity in our team’s ability to execute critical maintenance works at the Al Qudus Power Plant and remain committed to providing industry-leading technologies, advanced services and local capabilities to further strengthen Iraq’s power sector, no matter how challenging the circumstances.”

The current project at Al Qudus builds on GE’s execution of various works at the plant in the recent past, including the installation and commissioning of a new 9E gas turbine in 2019. The 9E technology has the capability to run on up to 50 different kinds of fuels, providing additional flexibility to the Ministry of Electricity to operate the plant with the most economic fuel source available and keep generating power using liquid fuels when gas is unavailable.

With over 50 years of presence in Iraq, GE has supported the development of critical infrastructure across the country, including energy, healthcare and transportation. Since 2011 alone, the company has helped to bring up to 15 gigawatts of power online in Iraq, including in conflict-affected areas such as Diyala and Mosul.