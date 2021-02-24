GE, CTCI partner to put 1.44-GW Malaysian CCGT plant into operation

A 1,440-MW Malaysian combined cycle gas turbine plant is now commercially operational and achieves a regional milestone for the equipment supplier there.

The Track 4A Power Plant has started generation in Pasir Gudang, Johor. It is owned by Southern Power Generation. Partners in the project included GE and Taiwanese engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor CTCI.

The Track 4A plant features GE’s first 9HA.02 combined cycle gas turbine plants in commercial operation within Malaysia. It consists of two generating blocks, each equipped with the gas turbine, steam turbine, a generator and a Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) from GE.

“Today marks a tremendous milestone for our HA fleet, as we celebrate the world’s first commercial operation of our flagship turbine here in Malaysia,” said Ramesh Singaram, President and CEO of GE Gas Power in Asia. “We look forward to helping Southern Power Generation reap the benefits of our latest technology as well as combined services and digital solutions, helping to deliver more reliable and flexible power generation for the country.”

In addition, under the terms of a 21-year agreement, GE will provide services and digital solutions to improve asset visibility, reliability and availability of the Track 4A plant—which will produce the equivalent electricity needed to power approximately three million homes in Malaysia.

“We have a longstanding relationship with GE and we trust its HA technology will help us meet the increasing power demand and contribute to long-term energy security needs in Malaysia,” said Dato’ Haji Nor Azman bin Mufti, Chairman of SPG. “We are proud to see how GE has adapted with hard work and efficiency to achieve the start of their first ever commercial operation for the 9HA.02 gas turbines despite the COVID-19 pandemic without compromising on health and safety.”

The plant features two single-shaft generating blocks, each equipped with a 9HA.02 gas turbine and a STF-D650 steam turbine, driving a W88 generator and, for the first time installed in an H-Class Plant, a GE Once Through Heat Recovery Steam Generator delivering higher combined cycle efficiency.

The plant is controlled by GE’s Mark VIe integrated Plant Control System.