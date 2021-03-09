Siemens Energy’s turbine technology helps Cyprus go green

Power Engineering International

In order to shift the island of Cyprus from heavy fuel oil to natural gas, construction company Cyfield has chosen Siemens Energy to supply technology and long-term service for the 260MW Cyfield Mari combined-cycle power plant.

Three SGT-800 gas turbines will operate in a 3×1 combined-cycle configuration. With Siemens Energy’s SGT-800 technology, the plant will achieve the highest efficiency levels in this power plant range.

Additionally, the expected carbon dioxide emissions are estimated to be more than 50% lower than the average emissions of the current electricity production in Cyprus.

The Siemens Energy scope of supply for the new Cyfield Mari power plant includes three SGT-800 gas turbines, three SGen5-100A generators and a 20-year long-term service and maintenance agreement.

The new plant is anticipated to be in full operation by 2023 and is projected to be in line with the arrival of liquified natural gas on the island.

Cyprus’ new LNG terminal is currently under construction. Until now the island grid of Cyprus was almost completely served by heavy fuel oil-fired boilers.

As the space for wind and solar power is limited on the island, the switch to natural gas is also the key lever to reduce harmful sulphur oxide and to keep particle emissions to a minimum.

Karim Amin, executive vice president generation at Siemens Energy, said the new plant “will be a landmark for sustainable power production on the island and ensures a reliable, environmentally friendly and economical electricity supply for many years to come”.

“The gas turbines easily can be upgraded to burn e.g. hydrogen, so that fuel should become available in the future.”

Kyriakos Chrysochos, founder of the Cyfield Group, said the development of the plant “is vital for the energy sufficiency and independence of Cyprus”.

“Additionally, the cost of electricity will be significantly lower for Cyprus businesses and households, directly benefiting the economy.”