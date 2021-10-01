Siemens Energy HL-Class gas-fired turbine to power next-gen combined cycle plant in Greece

Greece is relying on construction of a powerful new combined cycle natural gas-fired power plant to help alleviate future energy electricity crisis.

The planned 877-MW CCGT plant in Komotini is scheduled to be commissioned by mid-2024, according to reports. Siemens Energy is supplying its latest HL-class gas turbine technology for the first time in Greece.

Komotini is touted as the world’s most powerful combined cycle plant in a 1×1 configuration. It also will help cover capacity lost by the gradual withdrawal of lignite coal-fired units.

Siemens Energy estimated the switch to next-gen gas-fired generation at Komotini will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.7 million tons annually, compared to a coal-fired plant.

“We’re excited that our technology and expertise will play a critical role in Greece’s strategic journey of shifting from coal/lignite power plants to gas-fired power generation,” Karim Amin, executive vice president of generation at Siemens Energy, said in a statement. Our proven HL gas turbines will provide a reliable supply of electricity at efficiency levels above 64 percent, resulting in a significant reduction of CO2 emissions – a target Greece is determined to achieve. We’re very much looking forward to further expanding our collaboration with Terna in Greece and other countries.”

Customer Terna S.A. is building the entire plant for the project company Thermoilektriki Komotinis M.A.E. The company is owned in equal parts by Motor Oil Renewable Energy and GEK Terna.

The pace to shift from coal to lower emitting electricity generation resources is quickening in Greece. Earlier this year, Greece’s Public Power Corp. (PPC), the country’s biggest energy company, has announced that its coal-fired thermal power plant Ptolemaida 5 will be converted to gas in 2025, three years earlier than expected.

Siemens Energy has been testing its new HL-class turbine at a Duke Energy Plant in North Carolina. A Duke expert will be speaking on the future of gas-fired generation later this month in the POWEREN+ series.

