K-Electric selects regasified Pakistan LNG supplier for 900-MW BQPS-III CCGT plant

Pakistani private power utility K-Electric announced this week it will acquire 150 million cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel its 900-MW power plant project at Bin Qasim.

K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi signed the deal with Pakistan LNG to secure a gas supply agreement. Pakistani Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar was there to witness the deal.

“This is a great occasion and I’d like to thank the Honorable Minister and the Ministry of Energy for their support and commitment to Karachi,” Alvi said in a statement. “Work on BQPS-III is progressing swiftly and this is the fastest commissioning of a project in recent times. The addition of this plant will go a long way in supporting Karachi’s continued socio-economic growth.”

Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) is a 900-MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant being developed in Karachi, Pakistan. It will be dual-fired with regasified LNG (RLNG) as the primary fuel.

The BQPS-III project is valued at close to $600 million (U.S. $). It is expected to be completed later this year.

The CCGT plant will include two Siemens SGT5-4000F gas-fired turbines installed in two 450-MW power generation units. These units 7 and 8 will be situated to replace the existing natural gas and HFO-based power units 3 and 4, according to K-Electric.

The 2019 contract for construction of BQPS-III was won by Siemens and Chinese contractor Harbin Electric. It is considered one of the largest private sector investments in Pakistan’s electric power infrastructure.