K-Electric selects regasified Pakistan LNG supplier for 900-MW BQPS-III CCGT plant

By
Rod Walton
-

Pakistani private power utility K-Electric announced this week it will acquire 150 million cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel its 900-MW power plant project at Bin Qasim.

K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi signed the deal with Pakistan LNG to secure a gas supply agreement. Pakistani Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar was there to witness the deal.

“This is a great occasion and I’d like to thank the Honorable Minister and the Ministry of Energy for their support and commitment to Karachi,” Alvi said in a statement. “Work on BQPS-III is progressing swiftly and this is the fastest commissioning of a project in recent times. The addition of this plant will go a long way in supporting Karachi’s continued socio-economic growth.”

Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) is a 900-MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant being developed in Karachi, Pakistan. It will be dual-fired with regasified LNG (RLNG) as the primary fuel.

The BQPS-III project is valued at close to $600 million (U.S. $). It is expected to be completed later this year.

The CCGT plant will include two Siemens SGT5-4000F gas-fired turbines installed in two 450-MW power generation units. These units 7 and 8 will be situated to replace the existing natural gas and HFO-based power units 3 and 4, according to K-Electric.

The 2019 contract for construction of BQPS-III was won by Siemens and Chinese contractor Harbin Electric. It is considered one of the largest private sector investments in Pakistan’s electric power infrastructure.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display