Ansaldo Energia performing next-gen MXL3 H-class upgrade to F-class G26 gas turbines in Netherlands

Ansaldo Energia has been contracted to provide a new-type of upgrade at a Dutch combined cycle gas turbine power plant.

The Italian equipment manufacturer will install a first-ever MXL3 upgrade for G26 gas-fired turbines at the Maxima-Flevo 5 CCGT plan in the Netherlands. The plant is owned by French-based ENGIE.

The next-generation MXL3 upgrade for the GT26 will provide increased performance, reduced carbon footprint and hydrogen co-firing readiness. Ansaldo says the MXL3 deployment will feature the latest H-Class technology with up to 25 MW more power output and 1.5 percent increased turbine efficiency.

“The implementation of the cutting edge H-Class technology into the existing F-Class units will enable our customers to keep up with an increasingly demanding energy market,” Giuseppe Marino, CEO of Ansaldo Energia, said in a statement. “This also prove the Ansaldo Energia commitment to support gas turbine fleet on the long term with all the new technology as soon as available.”

ENGIE has a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Ansaldo Energia has supplied its GT26 gas turbines to several plants around the world.