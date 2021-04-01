Gas turbine maker PW Power Systems changing name to Mitsubishi Power Aero

On-site gen-set maker PW Power Systems is changing its name to reflect its relationship with parent company Mitsubishi Power.

The company announced Thursday that its new name is Mitsubishi Power Aero. The division will continue its focus on aero-derivative gas turbines for industrial and utility customers, but also collaborating with the parent company on developing next-gen turbine and digital technologies.

“We are utilizing Mitsubishi Power supply chain assets around the world to support new equipment manufacturing as well as aftermarket services,” said Mitsubishi Power Aero President and CEO Raul Pereda. “Our Engineering teams are collaborating to make our gas turbines more competitive, including applications with hydrogen fuel, remote monitoring, and (Mitsubishi’ trademarked) TOMONI artificial intelligence.”

PW Power Systems originated as part of aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. The power services unit was sold to United Technologies Corp., which then sold PW Power Systems to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in 2013.

The company products include aero-derivative gas turbine packages that generate 30 to 140 MW, aftermarket services, turnkey EPC expertise, and battery storage. PW Power Systems had installed more than 2,000 industrial gas turbines in more than 40 countries.

“On-demand power is a key component in how Mitsubishi Power brings total solutions to our customers,” said Paul Browning, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas, which will oversee the Mitsubishi Power Aero business. The company’s MOBILEPAC (pictured) and quick-starting SWIFTPAC gas turbines provide “super-flexible power to customers who want to increase their use of intermittent renewable power, such as wind and solar. As the pace of decarbonization of energy increases across the globe, aero-derivative power is crucial to ensuring resource adequacy.”

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter for more stories on power generation

Mitsubishi Power, headquartered in Florida, offers power generation solutions including natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, distributed renewable technologies, environmental controls, and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems.

Mitsubishi has a gas turbine machinery manufacturing works in Savannah, Georgia, and service and repair facilities in San Antonio, St. Louis and Orlando.