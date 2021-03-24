EPC joint venture signs GE to deliver gas-fired turbines for 1.2-GW Malaysian CCGT plant

GE will provide the key generation components for a Malaysian combined cycle gas turbine power plant.

A project consortium comprised of Posco Engineering and Construction, Mitsubishi Corp. and PEC Powercon has selected GE to supply two of its 9HA.01 gas turbines for the 1,200-MW Pulau Indah power Plant in Selangor. The two-block CCGT facility is targeted to achieve commercial operations in 2024.

For the Pulau Indah Power Plant, GE will provide two 60-MW turbines, an STF-D650 steam turbine, a W88 generator and a Once Through Heat Recovery Steam Generator (OT HRSG). GE’s OT HRSG technology enables advanced water-steam cycles to deliver higher combined cycle efficiency.

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter for more stories like this

See our full coverage of the gas turbines and projects sector

“Malaysia in particularly the state of Selangor has seen massive economic development, urbanization and population growth in the last three decades, which have been major drivers for its increasing demand for energy, although accompanied with increasing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria, Executive Director of Pulau Indah Power Plant Sdn. Bhd. (PIPP). “It was crucial for us to select a highly efficient technology, like GE’s 9HA.01, to help reduce the amount of fuel used to generate electricity, and working with GE to provide services and cost-effective performance improvements on the power generation equipment will help us achieve our goals.”

POWERGEN+ Online Series

April will focus on Optimizing Plant Performance, with CPV, NAES, Entergy and more

Click here and registration is free

Malaysia is seeking to reduce CO2 emissions 45 percent by 2030 across key industries, including power generation. The GE 9HA.01 features a 12-minute ramp-up from start command to full load at a 140 MW per minute pace in a 2×1 configuration.

“We are proud to be a part of this exciting project. We bring more than 80 years of equipment production for gas power plants to Pulau Indah Power Plant project” said Ramesh Singaram, President and CEO of GE Gas Power Asia. “The 9HA gas turbine at its core was engineered from the ground up to be extremely efficient and flexible to help lower emissions. This includes high ramp rates and fast start up times to meet fluctuating demand, and the capability to burn up to 50% by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas.”

The 9HA.01 has a net efficiency rate of 42.9 percent in plant performance. For combined cycle plants, the net efficiency rate rises to 63.8 percent, according to GE.