Electric power only sector to raise natural gas consumption last year in U.S.

U.S. gas consumption fell in every sector last year…except electric power generation.

New stats supplied by the U.S Energy Information Administration estimated that the electric power sector consumed 31.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day, 2 percent less than in 2019’s all-time high.

Overall, natural gas consumption fell from 2019, which was a record year with daily use of 77.6 billion cubic feet, according to the EIA. The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced industrial activity accounted for the decrease in nationwide consumption.

For power generation, natural gas is clearly the preeminent resource. Gas-fired plants accounted for 40 percent of all power generation in 2020, the EIA says, more than nuclear and coal-fired combined.

Utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage achieved record years in new installation last year and the power utilities seek to become more carbon-free. Gas-fired plants are replacing coal-fired retirements since they are less expensive to build, maintain and have lower emissions, according to reports.

Industrial, residential, and commercial consumption of natural gas declined last year, the EIA says.

The current U.S. electric generation mix, in terms of capacity, evolving in favor of gas and renewables. Gas-fired power accounted for about 37 percent of the mix, with coal and nuclear around 20 percent each.

Utility-scale wind is moving upward to nearly 11 percent, according to the EIA’s recent reporting, with hydro at 7 percent and solar photovoltaic 2 percent. Fuel oil and other resource such as biomass and pumped storage rounded out the generation mix.