GE helping Taiwan boost grid with 535-MW CCGT cogeneration plant

A new combined cycle gas turbine power plant adding 535 MW to the Taiwanese national grid has started commercial operations.

The Chia Hut Combined Heat and Power Plant project was led by GE. The company supplied and installed its 7HA.02 gas turbine powering an H65 generator, a STF-A650 steam turbine powering an H33 generator, and a Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG).

GE also will provide maintenance services for 10 years.

In addition to generating electricity for the equivalency of approximately 600,000 homes in Taiwan, the Chia Hut CHP plant will utilize steam for district heating for the citizens of the Chiayi province.

Chia Hut is part of the national effort supporting Taiwan’s Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA) energy policy, which seeks to increase the gas-fired power ratio to 50% by year 2025.

“Taiwan’s Renewable Energy Development Act was enacted to promote the utilization of renewable energy, increase energy diversification, improve environment quality, energize the industry and drive the national sustainable development. The growth of gas power generation plays a critical role in facilitating Taiwan’s transition to a lower carbon future and supporting the reliable, affordable growth of sustainable energy,” said Kent Chen, General Manager of Chia Hui Power Corporation. “Chia Hui plant, powered by GE’s advanced HA technology, will help support our commitment to Taiwan’s mission to increase natural gas to 50% of the energy mix, while increasing Taiwan’s power reserve to proactively support our growing population”.

GE and FieldCore, GE’s field services company, collaborated on the project.

GE is increasingly engaged in working with Taiwan on its power generation goals. Earlier this year, GE was selected as the successful equipment provider for the 6,500 MW Hsinta and Taichung combined cycle power plants.

The new generating HA units will commence operations gradually, replacing coal-fired power generating units.