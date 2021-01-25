Ansaldo Energia supplying gas turbine for 120-MW Italian CCGT facility

Italy’s Ansaldo Energia will supply and refurbish a new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in Trieste.

The contract with Gruppo Arvedi includes an AE64.3A natural gas-fired turbine. Ansaldo also will deliver its Plant Optimizer management system for the Servola facility.

The 120-MW Servola CCGT power plant is planned to be operational by the end of this year. It will power the facility for Gruppo Arvedia, a steel manufacturer.

The parent Arvedi Group is investing in the plant to enter the Italian Capacity Market for electricity supply.

Ansaldo Energia Group manufactures and services generation turbines worldwide with some 250,000 MW of capacity installed in more than 90 countries. It does turnkey plant projects or components and service.

The Italian company is majority owned by CDP Equity of the state-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group. The remaining 12 percent of Ansaldo is owned by power generation machine firm Shanghai Electric.