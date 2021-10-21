1,182-MW Ohio combined cycle gas turbine plant now in commercial operation

Bechtel has completed engineering, procurement and construction work at a new $1.3 billion combined cycle gas turbine plant in Ohio.

The EPC firm has turned over the South Field Energy Facility site to manager Advanced Power. The 1,182-MW South Field power plant is the second CCGT plant that Bechtel has completed for Advanced Power in the state.

The South Field Energy project in Columbiana County is now in commercial operation. The project is largely owned by Advanced Power and a investor group including several Japanese firms.

The EPC work was completed in 37 months. More than 3,600 people were employed during the various phases of the South Field Energy project, according to Bechtel’s release.

“Everyone who has contributed to this project can be immensely proud that their work will not only power communities for decades to come, but also advance Ohio’s clean energy transition,” said Kelvin Sims, Bechtel’s general manager, Infrastructure Americas. “We are looking forward to continued partnership with Advanced Power to bring clean energy to communities across America.”

South Field Energy will be powered by two GE natural gas turbines, each paired with a heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine generator. Four years earlier, Bechtel completed Advanced Power’s Carroll County power plant in Ohio.

Bechtel also is completing a gas-fired project in New York and solar farm in Texas for the energy infrastructure firm.

The EPC work was contracted out to mainly U.S. and local subcontractors and union labor. In addition, the project supported union apprenticeships and donated time, equipment, and funds to local schools and community groups. During the COVID-19 pandemic the project donated over 1,000 N95 masks to the local hospital and emergency response teams as well as $25,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley on behalf of the Bechtel COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Gas-fired power plants, which emit about half the carbon emissions of coal-fired plants, are now close to 38 percent of the U.S. electricity resource mix.

Advanced Power and an investor group consisting of Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., NH-Amundi Asset Management, PIA Investment Management Co., Ltd., RS Global Capital Investment LLC (a joint venture between Development Bank of Japan Inc. and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.), Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc., The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc., and ENEOS HD own the facility.