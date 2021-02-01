New York utilities gain approval to fund energy storage projects to reach 1,500-MW goal by 2025

By Rod Walton, content director for Power Engineering and POWERGEN+

New York utility regulators last week approved multiple tariff filings which could enable six of the state’s largest power providers to fund energy storage contracts in the near future.

The New York State Public Service Commission is allowing the utilities the desired cost and benefit recovery on future energy storage projects. The plans are in alignment with the commission’s previously announced energy storage goal and deployment policy.

The six utilities include the state’s largest utility, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (Con Edison), as well as Central Hudson, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation d/b/a National Grid (National Grid), New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) and Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E). Collectively, these utilities serve the vast majority of New York’s nearly 20 million citizens.

“With this step, we advance the critically important deployment of energy storage in New York State,” said Commission Chair John B. Rhodes. “With viable and valuable energy storage systems, we will optimize our renewable energy sources and enhance grid reliability for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

The state’s political leadership is aiming for 1,500 MW of energy storage capacity by 2025. New York State currently has approximately 93 MWs of advanced energy storage capacity deployed with 1,076 MWs under contract in the pipeline, in addition to 1,400 MWs of traditional pumped hydro storage.

The state hopes to reduce carbon emissions from the power sector to net-zero by 2040 and create as many as 30,000 jobs in the energy storage sector, according to reports.

In 2019, National Grid unveiled its 2-MW/3.8 MWh Pulaski 2 battery storage project.

This past December, Con Edison and developer 174 Power Global detailed their agreement to build a 100-MW battery storage project in Astoria, Queens near the East River. The Astoria energy storage site is due to be operational sometime next year.

(Rod Walton is content director for Power Engineering, POWERGEN International and the virtual POWERGEN+ coming this month. If you have ideas for stories or educational sessions speaking to the power sector, you can contact him at 918-831-9177 and rod.walton@clarionevents.com).