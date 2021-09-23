Enel Green Power selects ESS to deliver iron flow battery systems for solar-storage project in Spain

Oregon-based energy storage firm ESS Tech has been commissioned to deliver 17 of its long-duration Warehouse iron flow battery systems for a hybrid project in Spain.

The order with Enel Green Power Espana contracts ESS to supply the energy storage complement to support a solar farm in Spain. The ESS system will offer a combined capacity of 8 MWh to provide resilience for the local power grid.

“We are 100% committed to energy storage as an essential complement to our expanding portfolio of renewable energy projects,” said Pasquale Salza, Head of Long-Duration Storage and Hybrid Systems for Enel Green Power. “With this project, we’re going to assess and validate the ESS flow batteries, which we selected due to their right combination of long-duration capacity, long-life performance, environmental sustainability and safe operation.”

ESS is collaborating on the project with global systems firm Loccioni and engineering firm Enertis.

The ESS iron flow systems utilize iron, salt and water for the electrolyte. This combination eliminates fire and explosion risks, according to the company.

ESS has previously contracted to deliver its energy storage systems for projects in Pennsylvania, Patagonia and Germany, among others.

Earlier this month, special purpose acquisition company ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. announced it was merging with ESS to create a publicly traded company. The deal still requires shareholder and regulatory approvals.