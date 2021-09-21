Dominion Virginia acquiring 20-MW/80-MWh battery storage project from developer East Point Energy

Energy storage developer East Point Energy is selling a Virginia utility-scale battery project to that state’s largest utility.

Dominion Energy is acquiring the 20-MW/80-MWh Dry Bridge Energy Storage Project from East Point Energy. The deal is part of Dominion’s 2020 Clean Energy Request for Proposals plan.

The utility hopes to build or procure 2,700 MW of energy storage capacity by 2035 on its path to 100-percent emissions-free energy by 2045. Energy storage can offer backup and balancing for intermittent solar and renewables generation.

“Dominion Energy is committed to delivering clean energy to our customers in Virginia. This important project is expected to enhance grid reliability, a key requirement of the Virginia Clean Economy Act. We are excited to be partnering with East Point Energy on one of Virginia’s largest battery energy storage projects to date” said Ricky Elder, III, Dominion Energy’s Manager of Business Development.

East Point Energy began developing the Dry Bridge storage project in Chesterfield County, Va. The project is expected to be operational next year.

“East Point was founded on the premise that renewable energy from sources like wind and solar are cost-effective but inherently intermittent,” said Andrew Foukal, CEO of East Point Energy. “Therefore, energy storage is essential to enabling a renewable, resilient, and affordable electric grid. We would like to thank Dominion Energy for their strong partnership on this groundbreaking project.”

East Point Energy was founded by a team of renewable energy veterans, including CEO Andrew Foukai, who was part of solar development firm HelioSage Energy (later acquired by Coronal Energy). In addition to the Dry Bridge project, the startup developed a joint project with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for a 2-MW/8-MWh battery project in Spotsylvania County, Va.