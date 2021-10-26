CAMS gains energy storage O&M contract for 200 MW in Texas utility-scale battery sites

A Houston-based energy operations and maintenance firm will handle O&M services at two major battery storage projects in Texas.

Developer Broad Reach Power has contracted Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS) to oversee O&M at the two 100-MW energy storage sites. Those include Bat Cave Energy Storage in Mason County and North Fork Energy Storage in Williamson County.

“As our Broad Reach portfolio of standalone energy storage assets continues to grow in megawatt scale, we look forward to furthering our relationship with CAMS to support the operational performance, reliability and safety of our critical infrastructure,” said Doug Moorehead, Managing Partner & Chief Technology Officer of Broad Reach Power.

Broad Reach began construction on the projects last year. The projects, totaling more than $100 million worth of investment, are operating alongside the company’s portfolio of utility-scale battery storage plants elsewhere in Texas.

This summer, Broad Reach entered into an agreement with Sungrow Power Supply Co. for 1,000 MW of power electronics for energy storage technology. Houston-based Broad Reach owns 13 GW of utility-scale solar and storage projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas.

Backed by investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy, Broad Reach Power company owns a 13-gigawatt portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas.

