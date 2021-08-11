Broad Reach, Sungrow agree on equipment supply for 1,000 MW in Texas energy storage projects

Independent energy storage producer Broad Reach Power will acquire equipment to support construction and operation of six standalone battery projects in Texas.

Broad Reach has entered into an agreement with Sungrow Power Supply Co. for 1,000 MW of power electronics for energy storage technology. Houston-based Broad Reach owns 13 GW of utility-scale solar and storage projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas.

“Broad Reach is committed to investing in and developing energy infrastructure to help support the grid in key markets such as Texas,” said Broad Reach Power’s Managing Partner & Chief Technology Officer, Doug Moorehead. “Broad Reach’s energy storage projects, connected at both distribution voltages and high voltage transmission, are critical in the further growth of solar and wind renewable generation in the US as well as the resiliency and reliability that US grid operators will increasingly demand in the future.”

The master procurement agreement includes power conversion and battery equipment.

Sungrow expects to have close to 1.8-GWh of its energy storage systems deployed in the U.S. this year. Last year, Sungrow shipped more than 800 MWh ESS worldwide, ranging from islands and high altitude plateaus to ports and residential installations.