Wärtsilä breaks ground on second-largest energy storage system in Australia

Wärtsilä and AGL Energy broke ground this week on the Torrens Island Battery facility, the 250 MW/250 MWh system announced in August, and the first project in an 850 MW network of grid-scale batteries to be built by 2024.

The $180 million project will be the largest system to operate in voltage sourcing mode in the world and support the integration of renewable energy on the South Australian grid.

“Wärtsilä is excited to break ground on the Torrens Island battery, which marks the beginning of an ambitious and important undertaking by AGL to deploy 850 MW of grid-scale energy storage,” said Andrew Tang, Vice President, Energy Storage & Optimisation, Wärtsilä. “Energy storage will play a key role in Australia’s transition from conventional fossil fuels to 100 percent renewable energy, and Wärtsilä looks forward to continuing our relationship with AGL to deploy these technologies at scale.”

Image credit Wärtsilä

The project will be the second biggest energy storage plant in Australia and will enable the storage of both thermal and renewable energy.

With AGL producing 20% of Australia’s total electricity, battery storage is expected to play a key role in ensuring the reliability of the grid during peak periods. Meaning electricity can be stored during times when demand is low for use during peak periods.

The storage system will operate initially in grid-following mode before switching at a later date to grid-forming mode (virtual synchronous generation—VSG), making it the largest energy storage solution capable of operating in this mode, according to a statement.

“As the second-largest energy storage system in Australia, the Torrens Island battery will provide the necessary flexibility to maintain reliable and affordable energy supply for AGL’s customers,” said Frederic Carron, Vice President Middle East Asia, Energy Business, Wärtsilä. “By balancing the supply of energy from renewable energy, the Torrens Island battery and future Torrens Island Energy Hub will help decarbonize South Australia. Wärtsilä is proud to take this step on the pathway to net-zero emissions with AGL.”

Energy storage will also enable the utility to expand its portfolio of renewable energy as well as address its fluctuating nature. AGL plans up to 850MW of grid-scale energy storage capacity across Australia.

With construction now underway, operations are expected to begin in 2023.