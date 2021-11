Texas adds battery storage to support grid ahead of winter

As of Oct. 2021, ERCOT had about 1100 MW of grid-connected battery storage in service with a pipeline of 4,000 MW by March 2023.

Q CELLS, a developer of solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems, announced Wednesday that the company had acquired the 190 MW/380 MWh Sputnik Energy Storage development project from Belltown Power, which is expected to come online in ERCOT in 2022.

The project represents Q CELLS' entrance into the stand-alone battery storage market with, what will be, one of the largest battery storage projects in Texas.

"This acquisition builds upon the tremendous momentum at Q CELLS," said Mr. Jaekyu Lee, President of Q CELLS USA Corp. "We are proud of completing another transaction with Belltown Power, and are happy to be sharing in the accomplishments with such a valuable partner to Q CELLS."

The Texas Public Utilities Commission is in the process of redesigning the ERCOT market by December.

Doug Lewin, an energy consultant in Texas, said it's difficult to read which direction the TPUC is going, but added that he anticipates that the ERCOT redesign will reward energy storage and demand response.

"We just simply don't know yet because (the TPUC doesn't) appear to be particularly close to any kind of solution yet on the market redesign," Lewin told Renewable Energy World. "Honestly, that doesn't bother me. Need to make sure gas supply and power plants get weatherized, and get more storage, demand response, and energy efficiency, and then make sure we take time to understand cost impacts and reliability impacts of the broader market redesign proposals."