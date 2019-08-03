Subscribe

The Future of Pumped Storage, the Ultimate Integrator

Pumped storage hydropower makes up the vast majority of all installed grid-scale energy storage capacity worldwide. Join us for this webcast where representatives of companies that own, support or are developing pumped storage plants globally will provide their perspectives on this important topic – and its future.

EPC Best Practices during Covid-19 and Beyond

Contractors and their utility partners must deal with the cybersecurity challenges, considering the remote nature of planning work in this new era. Beyond COVID-19, EPCs and utilities are navigating new paths and new types of generation projects.

Managing Your Workforce During a Pandemic

In this webcast, electric utility executives will talk about the challenges of ensuring the health of their essential workers while also keeping their operations running smoothly. They will discuss what has worked, as well as what adjustments were necessary.

Fluence acquires Advanced Microgrids AI-software, digital platform for energy storage

Energy storage joint venture Fluence is acquiring a microgrid software and digital intelligence platform. The acquisition of Advanced Microgrid Solutions’ artificial intelligence-driven software and digital platform for...

Next week’s POWERGEN+ offers renewables, energy storage panels with October sessions

POWERGEN+ returns next week with an insider focus on renewables and energy storage. The virtual conference, which debuted last month with sessions on combined cycle...

Duke Energy tells investors renewables goal is 40 GW by 2050

U.S. utility giant Duke Energy announced plans to double its renewable portfolio in only five years and then more than double it again by 2050. The...

Eos providing zinc energy storage for California microgrids beginning 4Q

Eos Energy Storage will supply its zinc battery systems for California-based microgrids beginning in this year’s final quarter. The zinc-based energy storage firm is partnering with Verdant...
California Energy Commission funding energy storage, microgrid firms

The California Energy Commission (CEC) selected UK-based Invinity Energy Systems for funding as part of an initiative for long-duration, non-lithium energy storage with the use of...
Siemens completes board restructure and appoints Matthias Rebellius

Matthias Rebellius has been appointed to the Managing Board for a five-year term at Siemens AG. He will succeed Cedrik Neike as Board member...
