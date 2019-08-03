The Future of Pumped Storage, the Ultimate Integrator
Pumped storage hydropower makes up the vast majority of all installed grid-scale energy storage capacity worldwide. Join us for this webcast where representatives of companies that own, support or are developing pumped storage plants globally will provide their perspectives on this important topic – and its future.
EPC Best Practices during Covid-19 and Beyond
Contractors and their utility partners must deal with the cybersecurity challenges, considering the remote nature of planning work in this new era. Beyond COVID-19, EPCs and utilities are navigating new paths and new types of generation projects.
Managing Your Workforce During a Pandemic
In this webcast, electric utility executives will talk about the challenges of ensuring the health of their essential workers while also keeping their operations running smoothly. They will discuss what has worked, as well as what adjustments were necessary.