Wood hires hydrogen expert Carmichael to lead global H2 efforts

Wood plc’s latest high-profile hiring is an obvious sign that another major energy player sees a hydrogen future clearer than ever before.

The Scottish engineering and consulting giant has appointed Josh Carmichael as its vice president of hydrogen. The move, which took effect this month, gives Wood a strong guiding hand in developing H2 options for utilities and nations seeking net-zero carbon emissions in their energy output.

Prior to joining Wood, Carmichael led his own consulting business for about three years while also doing hydrogen work for Transdev in the Netherlands. He previously worked as a project manager for the South Australian government on energy storage and low-carbon fronts.

Carmichael helped the South Australian government develop its green hydrogen investment road map.

In this newly created role, Josh will lead Wood’s global hydrogen drive, working with clients, industry partners and government authorities to develop the growing hydrogen sector. Working closely with colleagues based in key hydrogen markets, Josh will bring together Wood’s existing hydrogen expertise to position the company as a partner of choice for developing strategic and impactful hydrogen projects around the world.

“With interest in hydrogen gaining global momentum, Josh’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Wood. We have a clear strategy to stay at the forefront of the clean hydrogen revolution with the right technology, people and partnerships,” Andy Hemingway, president of energy, innovation and optimization at Wood, said in a statement.

Wood is hardly new to hydrogen and has supplied H2 production units globally for more than 60 years. Like many companies, though, it is stepping up commitment to notion of creating “green” hydrogen (produced by electrolysis via carbon-free energy such as wind or solar) to create net-zero carbon power generation alternatives.

Others embracing a role for hydrogen in power generation include Mitsubishi Power, Siemens, GE, Cummins, MAN Energy Solutions, Nel Hydrogen and more.

