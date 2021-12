What to make of the carbon capture pipeline boom

CCUS technologies are crucial for net-zero goals because of the difficulty of decarbonizing heavy industries. Many clean energy advocates do, however, doubt CCUS's scalability and worry about the impact of methane leaks.

"The growth in the project pipeline in 2021 represents a major departure from the years 2010 to 2017, when plans for CCUS facilities were being cancelled and the pipeline of potential projects shrank. This trend only started to reverse in 2018, which saw a net increase of six planned projects," McCulloch said. "Of course, there is no guarantee for success.

"Undoubtedly, not all of the 100 projects announced this year will reach commercial operation. IEA analysis highlights the need for increased policy support together with accelerated efforts to identify and develop CO2 storage resources. Boosting innovation will also be important for faster commercialization of key CCUS technologies and applications."