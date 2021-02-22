WEC seeks state approval for hybrid project featuring 200-MW solar, 110-MW battery storage

A 310-MW solar and battery storage project proposed by WEC Energy Group, if approved, would be the biggest of its kind in Wisconsin.

WEC announced plans for the Paris Solar-Battery Park in Kenosha County. The proposal includes 200 MW of solar generation and 110 MW of battery storage capacity to complement it and deploy the solar power after sunset.

“This project is another concrete example of our commitment to build a bright, sustainable future,” said Tom Metcalfe, president — We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service. “As the largest renewable energy investor in the state, we know the importance of clean energy. Projects like this maintain reliability, deliver significant savings to customers and support the goals of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change.”

The Paris Solar-Battery Park is part of the company’s plans to invest $2 billion in new solar, wind and battery storage projects by 2025. Building these facilities in Wisconsin will create green jobs and help drive the state’s economy.

The company’s sustainability plan is to reduce carbon emissions 70 percent by 2030 and to save utility customers more than $1 billion over the next 20 years. The company filed the battery and solar storage proposal today with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

If approved, WEC Energy Group utilities We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, would own 90 percent of the project. Madison Gas and Electric would own the other 10 percent.

The project is being developed by Invenergy. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and the project is scheduled to go into service in 2023.

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group serves more than four million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota through its utilities including We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources.