We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service partner planning $872M in solar & energy storage sites

Wisconsin utilities are jointly planning to build up 625 MW worth of combined solar and energy storage capacity in the state.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, both subsidiaries of the WEC Energy Group, are proposing the 325-MW Darien Solar Energy Center and storage project in Rock and Walworth counties. The $446 million site would feature 250 MW of solar generation and linked to 75 MW of battery storage.

Last month, the companies announced plans for the 310-MW Paris Solar-Battery Park. If approved, the $426 million Paris project will be built in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

“For the second time this year, we are demonstrating our commitment to a clean energy future with a major investment in renewable energy,” said Tom Metcalfe, , president of We Energies and WPS. “Not only will these projects maintain reliability and deliver significant savings, building these facilities in Wisconsin will create green jobs and help drive the state’s economy.”

The Darien and Paris projects are part of WEC Energy Group’s plan to invest $2 billion in new solar, wind and battery storage projects for its utilities by 2025. WEC’s announced goal is to reduce carbon emissions 55 percent by 2025 and 70 percent by 2030.

The utilities are seeking state regulator approval for the projects. If approved, We Energies and WPS would own 90 percent, with Madison Gas and Electric holding the remaining stake.

Invenergy is developing the projects. If approved, construction is expected to begin by later this year and be completed and operational by the end of 2023.

WEC Energy Group owns utilities serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Among their subsidiaries include We, WPS, Peoples Gas, We Power and WEC Infrastructure LLC, which owns renewable generation facilities.

