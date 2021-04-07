Southern Co. exceeds 2030 GHG reduction goals 10 years early

Atlanta-based utility holding company Southern Co., which is building the nation’s only nuclear power plant under construction and adding renewable capacity through its subsidiaries, has already met its 2030 goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent.

Southern Co. announced that its system reduced greenhouse GHG emissions 52 percent last year over 2007 benchmark levels. The company’s ultimate goal is net zero emissions by 2050.

See our full coverage of emissions reduction efforts by utilities

“We have made significant progress in reducing the emissions profile of our system’s electric generation fleet,” said Tom Fanning, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Southern Company. “We will continue working toward a net zero GHG future while meeting the needs of our customers, employees, communities and investors.”

In the past 13 years, the utility owner has reduced coal-fired power from 69 percent of its generation resource supply mix to 17 percent. Nuclear, which is carbon-free generation, and renewables now account for one-third of the Southern portfolio.

POWERGEN+ covered nuclear and Vogtle back in November. See the Plus Series on demand

“This is about more than decarbonization. We have committed to both our intermediate and net zero GHG goals without any state of federal mandates. We pursue these goals because they are good for the customers and the communities we are privileged to serve,” Fanning said.

Southern Nuclear and utility Georgia Power are leaders on the project to complete the Vogtle Units 3 and 4 expansion in Waynesboro, Georgia. The $25-billion-plus project has endured cost overruns and construction delays due to both financial issues and COVID-19, but the owners hope to bring Unit 3 online later this year and Unit 4 in 2022, producing more than 2.2 GW together at capacity of emissions free electricity.

Southern utilities have retired several coal-fired plants and replaced them with natural gas-fired generation, which emits only about 40 percent of the carbon. Subsidiary Southern Power owns close to 2,400 MW of solar capacity in various states, as well as 11,920 MW of wind power.

— — — — —

Decarbonization is one of the content tracks taking the stage when POWERGEN International happens Jan. 26-28 in Dallas. The POWERGEN Call for Speakers is now open and seeking session ideas about all forms of power generation, plant performance and emissions actions.