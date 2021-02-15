Siemens Energy utilizing sCO2 technology in new Canadian waste heat-to-power plant

Canada’s TC Energy Corp. has commissioned Siemens Energy to build, own and operate a waste heat-to-power pilot plant in Alberta.

The facility will capture waste heat from a gas-fired turbine operating at a nearly pipeline compression station. The heat will generate electricity going into the grid and power as many as 10,000 homes.

“This pilot project is a testament not only to our extensive capabilities but also to Siemens Energy’s broader commitment to bring new technologies to market that can support decarbonization in the oil and gas industry,” said Arja Talakar, Senior Vice President, Industrial Applications Products for Siemens Energy. “We are proud to partner with TC Energy to build this first-of-its-kind facility and look forward to scaling the technology to other installations in the coming years.”

TC Energy will have an option to have ownership at a potential later date. Siemens Energy is designing the heat recovery process through Echogen technology (pictured).

The process is based on advancing Rankine Cycle and uses superficial carbon dioxide as the working fluid to convert the waste heat into power. Because of its properties, sCO 2 can interact more directly with the heat source than water/steam, eliminating the need for a secondary thermal loop, typically required in traditional waste heat recovery systems, according to Siemens Energy.

The companies say the method utilizes electrical power without additional carbon emissions and improves other efficiencies. Benefits include a 25 to 40 percent smaller footprint than steam-based systems, a 10-percent increase in compressor station efficiency, and the capability to produce clean, emissions-free electricity, according to Siemens Energy.

Moreover, because the working fluid is contained within a closed-loop system, no boiler operator is required, making the system suitable for remote operation.

The pilot project is supported by $8 million in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) Industrial Efficiency Challenge. The new facility is expected to be commissioned toward the end of 2022.