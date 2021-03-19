BP planning 1-GW hydrogen production, CO2 storage site in UK

Global energy firm bp is planning a massive hydrogen plant to produce 1 GW equivalent by 2030.

The planned project in Teesside, England would be the largest “blue” hydrogen facility in the UK, according to bp. The plant would also capture and send to storage as much as two million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The proposed development, H2Teesside, would be a significant step in developing bp’s hydrogen business and make a major contribution to the UK Government’s target of developing 5GW of hydrogen production by 2030.

Just what goes into converting a gas-fired turbine to H2: The Mitsubishi Power Perspective?

With close proximity to North Sea storage sites, pipe corridors and existing operational hydrogen storage and distribution capabilities, the area is uniquely placed for H2Teesside to help lead a low carbon transformation, supporting jobs, regeneration and the revitalization of the surrounding area. Industries in Teesside account for over 5% of the UK’s industrial emissions and the region is home to five of the country’s top 25 emitters.

“Clean hydrogen is an essential complement to electrification on the path to net zero. Blue hydrogen, integrated with carbon capture and storage, can provide the scale and reliability needed by industrial processes,” Dev Sanyal, bp’s executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy, said: “It can also play an essential role in decarbonizing hard-to-electrify industries and driving down the cost of the energy transition.”

Major power sector manufacturers such as Mitsubishi Power, Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions and others are developing plans for hydrogen-fueled gas turbines in the near future. Hydrogen can be a zero-carbon resource if the electrolysis process is powered by carbon-free energy resources such as wind, solar, hydro or nuclear.

Utility National Grid recently announced it was building a hydrogen storage facility in New York as part of a joint venture.

