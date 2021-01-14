National Grid joins five-year Low-Carbon initiative to develop H2, renewable gas & bioenergy options

East coast utility National Grid joined clean initiative led by two of the nation’s biggest energy research firms.

The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) is a five-year effort to develop and demonstrate clean energy technologies and decarbonization solutions. These include green hydrogen, bioenergy and renewable natural gas.

The LCRI is led by the Electric Power Research Institute and Gas Technology Institute.

National Grid is joining the LCRI in the midst of plant to advance green hydrogen as part of its Net Zero by 2050 Plan. Green or clean hydrogen is produced by electrolysis which would be powered by zero-carbon resources such as wind or solar.

“The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative directly aligns with National Grid’s ambition to reach net-zero by 2050,” said Badar Khan, president of National Grid, U.S. “If we are going to reach net zero, we need to pick up speed on developing and adopting zero-carbon energy technologies. We are particularly excited about advancing clean hydrogen and renewable natural gas, which we believe has the potential to fundamentally transform the energy industry and the future of heat.”

National Grid U.S. delivers electricity to millions of customers in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. It is owned by U.K.-based National Grid.

EPRI and GTI launched the LCRI this past summer. Its supporters include leaders from companies such as Mitsubishi Power, Southern Co., New York Power Authority and Duke Energy.